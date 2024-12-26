Europe Must Change Its Policy If It Wants To Remain Global Player - Dutch Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe faces significant geopolitical challenges and must adapt its policies to maintain its influence on the global stage.

Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"What's happening in the world right now is we see major geopolitical dynamics. This is dynamics between the U.S. and China, dynamics between China and Russia, dynamics between Russia and Europe, including Ukraine. A lot is happening in the world. What I believe is that Europe should wake up and change some policies if it wants to remain a relevant player worldwide," the said.

In his opinion, Europe is already "waking up," citing discussions about increased defense spending and the development of the defense industry as positive steps.

"But we still do not do enough to ensure our place in the globe order three years in. So this will take a lot of difficult political choices in European countries in the years to come," Dorhout said.

He noted a gradual shift in public opinion regarding the perception of external threats, particularly from Russia. This shift, he said, reflects greater awareness of the need for action.

"I think there is the beginning of a shift. And in a democracy – you're totally right – it takes more time, because you can't take difficult decisions without public support. But we have just seen this week that Mark Rutte, our former prime minister and strong supporter of Ukraine, who is now the Secretary General of NATO, made a statement, as NATO Secretary General, warning the populations of the NATO allies that they should prepare for difficult years to come. And that this will ask for difficult political choices," the diplomat said.

"The Dutch media but with them also the Dutch population are more and more realizing that these difficult choices will have to be made, and that security is a very important issue," Dorhout said.