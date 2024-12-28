UAE supports Turkey’s diplomatic efforts to address Sudan crisis
12/28/2024 2:31:15 PM
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday expressed support for Turkey’s diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Sudan and offered to cooperate and coordinate with Ankara in this regard.
An Emirati Foreign Ministry statement noted that the UAE "welcomed the diplomatic efforts of the brotherly Republic of Turkey to resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan, which also represents a priority" for the UAE.
The statement highlighted that Turkey’s efforts "reflect its steadfast commitment to promoting regional peace and stability and contributing to strengthening international relations."
The UAE reiterated its full readiness to collaborate with Turkish initiatives and all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Sudan and achieving a comprehensive resolution.
The UAE also reaffirmed its "steadfast position" on the crisis, stressing that the primary goal is to achieve an immediate ceasefire and halt the internal fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces.
