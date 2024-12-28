Lebanon seeks strong neighborly ties with new Syrian government
(MENAFN) Lebanon expressed its desire for strong neighborly relations with the new Syrian government on Thursday.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib congratulated his Syrian counterpart, Assad al-Shibani, on his appointment during a phone call, wishing him success in his new role, according to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry.
Bou Habib conveyed his hopes for a "new chapter" in Syrian diplomacy, both regionally and internationally, and reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, independence, and the right of its people to self-determination.
He also emphasized Lebanon's aspiration for the best possible relations with Syria, aimed at serving the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples.
