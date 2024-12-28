Putin expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over plane crash in kazakhstan

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday regarding this week’s Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan, offering an apology and condolences.



In a statement, the Kremlin said, "Vladimir Putin apologized for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace, expressing deep and sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."



Before the crash, the Azerbaijani passenger plane had attempted multiple landings in Grozny, in Russia’s Chechen Republic, amid active responses from Russian air defense systems to a Ukrainian drone attack, Putin explained.



Putin informed Aliyev that the Russian Investigative Committee had launched an investigation under Article 263 of the Criminal Code, which addresses violations of air traffic safety. The investigation is ongoing, with both civilian and military specialists involved.

