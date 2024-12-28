UAE Travel: Flydubai Suspends Flights To Two Southern Russian Airports
Date
12/28/2024 2:31:59 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
UAE airline flydubai has suspended flights from Dubai to the southern Russian airports of Sochi and Mineralnie Vody, the carrier said on Friday.
Flydubai said the flights were suspended due to technical reasons, with flights to Sochi suspended until January 2 and to Mineralnie Vody until January 3.
The airline's statement comes after an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed in the Kazakhstan city of Aktau.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Four sources with knowledge of the preliminary findings of Azerbaijan's investigation into the disaster told Reuters on Thursday that Russian air defences had mistakenly shot it down .
Following the crash , flights to some regions of Russia have already been suspended by Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air, Israel's El Al and Azerbaijan Airlines.
MENAFN28122024000049011007ID1109037922
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.