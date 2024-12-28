WHO Chief Says Narrowly Escaped Death In Israeli Strikes On Yemen Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: The head of the World Organization said Saturday he only narrowly escaped death in fatal Israeli strikes on the airport in Yemen's Huthi rebel-held capital.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told BBC his ears were still ringing following Thursday's attack as he prepared to board a flight in Sanaa, and stressed that the protection for civilian installations under international law must be respected.

Israeli air strikes hit Sanaa's international airport and other targets in Yemen on Thursday. The UN health agency's chief described the scene as the first strike hit.

"We heard a heavy explosion nearby, and then I think repeated," Tedros said.

"The sound was so, so loud... So deafening, actually. Still my ear rings. It's already more than 24 hours now. I don't know if it affected my ear. The explosion was so heavy.

"It was the departure lounge next to us that was hit, and later on the control tower.

"It was very chaotic. People were in disarray and running everywhere and no shelter: we were completely exposed.

"It's a matter of luck. Otherwise, if the missile deviated just slightly, it could have been on our heads... my colleague actually said after all that, we escaped death narrowly."