France mandates parental consent for social media registration for children under 15

(MENAFN) Since 2023, France has required children under 15 to obtain parental consent before registering on social platforms, which must implement systems to verify this consent.



Data from the e-Enfance Association for the Protection of Children reveals that 82 percent of minors are exposed to harmful content online, including drug and weapon sales and inappropriate images and videos. Additionally, social media use has contributed to increased incidents of exclusion and verbal harassment in schools.



The 2023 e-Enfance report also highlights that 67 percent of children aged 8-10 and 86 percent of those aged 8-18 in France use social media. Furthermore, one in four families in the country reports experiencing cyberbullying.



Among children subjected to cyberbullying, 51 percent face educational challenges, while 52 percent suffer from sleep disorders and appetite loss.



In response to the growing exposure of children to online risks, the French government is taking steps to protect their health and rights.

