Norovirus outbreaks increase in US, CDC reports

12/28/2024 2:53:52 PM

(MENAFN) Norovirus cases are on the rise in various parts of the US, according to ABC News, citing data from the Centers for disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the week of December 5, more than 90 norovirus outbreaks were reported, surpassing the previous year's maximum of 65 outbreaks for the same period. CDC data shows a significant increase in outbreaks from 69 cases in late November to 91 in early December.

Earlier this month, at least 80 people became ill with norovirus linked to raw oysters, ABC News reported.

Norovirus, the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea, is a highly contagious virus responsible for the most common form of viral gastroenteritis, which inflames the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the US.

