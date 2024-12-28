EU works to ease visa access for Turkish citizens, ambassador says

(MENAFN) The EU is focusing on resolving issues and improving visa access for Turkish citizens, with an emphasis on facilitating people-to-people exchanges, according to its ambassador to Ankara.



Many Turkish citizens have encountered difficulties in obtaining visas, including increased application scrutiny and long wait times for appointment dates, which have hindered the movement of businesspeople, academics, students, and others.



“The EU shares Turkey’s interest in fostering people-to-people exchanges. We want Turkish businesspeople to visit Europe, Turkish students to study at European universities, and we want to facilitate these connections,” Thomas Hans Ossowski, the EU ambassador to Turkey, told Anadolu.



Ossowski acknowledged that EU diplomatic missions are experiencing a "congestion problem" but assured that the bloc is taking "concrete steps" to alleviate pressure on consulates and embassies in order to ease the visa process.

