Bayt.com Study Reveals Emotional Intelligence and Adaptability as Key Leadership Traits for 2024

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) United Arab Emirates, 26 December 2024: In a rapidly evolving professional landscape, leadership in the MENA region has transformed to meet the demands of modern organizations. Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site, has released its latest poll, Leadership Qualities: Defining Effective Leadership in the Modern Workplace, shedding light on what professionals value most in their leaders and the skills necessary to foster success and motivation in the workplace.

While businesses conclude a busy fourth quarter and prepare for a new year where effective leadership is essential for strategic planning, the poll conducted gathers insights from professionals across the MENA region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco, among others. The results highlight the growing importance of adaptability, emotional intelligence, and effective communication in leadership roles.

The poll revealed key leadership traits and challenges shaping today's workplace. An overwhelming 85.4% of respondents emphasized the importance of a leader’s ability to inspire and motivate their team, while 80% stressed the need for leaders to manage stress effectively and model resilience to maintain morale. Poor communication was identified as the primary obstacle to leadership effectiveness by 42% of participants, followed by micromanagement (22.3%) and favoritism (20.4%). Emotional intelligence emerged as a critical factor, with 66.7% of respondents noting its increased importance compared to a decade ago, and 40.6% stating it is now “much more important.” Similarly, 82.5% of professionals underscored adaptability as essential for leaders navigating unexpected challenges.







