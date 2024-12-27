HMC Urges Public To Get Vaccinated Against Seasonal Influenza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With winter approaching, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is urging senior citizens and residents and their families to prioritize considering the annual flu vaccine.

HMC added that the free vaccine is available at more than 90 government, semi and private healthcare facilities across the country and offers crucial protection against the influenza virus, especially for vulnerable populations.

Deputy Chief for Long Term Care, Rehabilitation and Geriatric Care, and Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital and Qatar Rehabilitation Institute at HMC, Dr. Hanadi Khamis Al Hamad, emphasized the importance of this vaccination, highlighting that the flu shot is a simple and effective way to protect senior citizens from the serious complications of influenza. It's particularly crucial for older adults with underlying health conditions, as they are more susceptible to severe illness.

Dr. Al Hamad indicated that at HMC, patients can ask to receive their flu vaccine when they attend their scheduled outpatient's department appointments and HMC is encouraging them to do this as soon as possible, adding that they can also take the vaccine at all Primary Health Care Centers and a range of private clinics in Qatar.

She said that protecting senior citizens is a community effort, underlining that by getting the flu shot, individuals are not only protecting themselves but also contributing to a healthier community, in addition to encouraging their loved ones to prioritize vaccination and help them access the necessary healthcare services.

Regarding the methods of booking an appointment to get the influenza shot, Dr. Al Hamad highlighted that this is done through either through the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), calling 107 for information or visiting a nearest PHCC center for a walk-in flu vaccination.

She stated that they can also receive the vaccine during one of the scheduled appointments, asserting that the vaccine can be get at more than 50 private clinics across Qatar.

As for HMC Outpatient Department (OPD) appointments, the flu vaccine is available free for any patient attending a scheduled OPD appointment at an HMC facility, by asking physicians for the flu vaccine. (

