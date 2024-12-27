Weight Loss Challenge Winners Honoured

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The winners of a weight loss challenge organised by the Center for Indian Community (CIC) Rayyan Zone were honoured at a ceremony. Shereef K B, Fayiz Abdulla and Rafeeq Soopi won the first, second and third prizes, respectively. Consolation awards were presented to Mohammed Rafi and Sameer Salih. Rashad Pallikandi, who received the ICBF Award for Social Service, was also felicitated during the event. President Sudheer T K presided. Secretary Abdul Jaleel M M welcomed the gathering and vice president Subul Abdul Aziz proposed a vote of thanks.

