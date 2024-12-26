Israeli occupation forces escalate their attacks on Gaza's civilians

(MENAFN) The Israeli forces have escalated their on Gaza's civilians, particularly targeting hospitals, after the Palestinian resistance in northern Gaza shifted its strategy. The change in resistance tactics is seen as a reflection of the Israeli failure to decisively end the ongoing war in the besieged Palestinian territory. Military expert Brigadier General Elias Hanna noted that recent developments, including an increase in close-range operations by Palestinian fighters using knives, have significantly impacted the occupation forces. These operations, which have led to numerous Israeli casualties, including officers, are part of a broader trend in the ongoing battle.



In one notable operation, the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, successfully infiltrated a house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, where they killed Israeli soldiers who had taken refuge inside and freed several Palestinian detainees. This marks a new phase in the resistance's fighting style, involving direct engagement at close quarters, sometimes using explosive devices against occupation soldiers. Despite the presence of three Israeli brigades in the northern region, they have struggled to gain the upper hand, suffering significant losses. Brigadier General Hanna pointed out that the lack of a defined military front and the necessity of engaging in individual battles in every room, street, or building has made it difficult for the Israeli forces to resolve the situation.



The rubble left behind by the destruction of buildings has further complicated the situation, as Palestinian resistance fighters have skillfully used the debris to launch ambushes, relying on their local knowledge of the terrain. The resistance’s new strategy is not confined to northern Gaza. In the central region, the occupation army confirmed the deaths of three soldiers from the Kfir Brigade, further underscoring the shifting battlefield dynamics. Additionally, the al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida mentioned that the fate of some prisoners now depends on the resistance’s ability to impede the occupation’s progress.



Brigadier General Hanna also explained that this tactic is part of a broader strategy by the resistance, which includes pressuring the Israeli military to prevent their forces from advancing further into certain areas. This approach is seen as a form of military leverage aimed at achieving political goals. Israeli airstrikes have also targeted hospitals in northern Gaza, including Al-Awda, Al-Indonesian, and Kamal Adwan, with several casualties reported. Furthermore, the occupation forces have attempted to disrupt humanitarian aid by enabling affiliated gangs to seize aid trucks meant for Gaza, even going as far as assassinating the security personnel guarding the shipments.

