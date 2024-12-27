Gold Forecast Today 27/12: Gold Holds Near $2,600 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During the daily analysis of the commodity markets, the is one that I'm paying close attention to, because I think there are a lot of different moving pieces at the moment.

For starters, we have a situation where interest rates in the United States continue to climb, despite the fact that the Reserve continues to cut rates. As an example, the 10 year yield in the United States is up 100 basis points, while the Federal Reserve has cut 100 basis points. This is the first time this has ever happened.

Technical Analysis

The technical analysis for this gold market is somewhat neutral in the short term, but in the longer term I think it still could be somewhat bullish. We have a trend line underneath that has offered a significant amount of support near the $2600 level, which in and of itself is an area that I think a lot of people will pay attention to because it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. We also have the 50 Day EMA sitting just above current pricing, and I think that will cause a little bit of technical resistance, but I think it's probably only somewhat influential.

On the upside, we have the crucial $2700 level which recently was the scene of a double top, so I think we have a situation where it will be difficult to break above there. All of this put together suggests to me that we could very well end up going sideways for the time being, and that does make a certain amount of sense considering that we are in the holiday season, and therefore liquidity would be a bit of an issue. That being said, you always have to watch for sudden moves, see you do need to be very cautious with your position sizing. All things being equal, I think we drift back and forth over the next several trading sessions.

