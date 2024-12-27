IIQS Qatar Chapter Hosts CPD Event
12/27/2024 4:19:33 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (IIQS) Qatar chapter, hosted a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) event recently.
AG Consultancy director Phillip Smeed spoke on 'Expert determination and expert witness'.
Earlier, chapter membership manager Ganesh Mahadev Kadam welcomed the attendees. Vice-president Dayanidhi Dhandapany introduced the speaker. He discussed a wide range of complex matters arising from construction disputes, the way forward to deal with expert determination and expert witness mechanisms to enforce dispute resolution amicably. A Q&A session followed.
President Kiran Kumar Podakanti presented a memento to Smeed. Dhandapany presented a souvenir to vice president (finance) Venkat Reddy, in recognition of the completion of 10 years of voluntary services to the IIQS Qatar managing committee. President proposed a vote of thanks. Vice-president (CPD committee) Saravanan, public relations manager Basith and membership manager Aadith Somnath were present.
