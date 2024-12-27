'We Hope To Activate IPO Market In 2025'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar (QSE) ended the last session of the week with a decline of around 52 points, or 0.5 percent, to reach 10,413 points, thus closing in the red zone for the second consecutive week, as it declined by 0.46 percent during the week, after a decline of 0.66 percent last week.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), advisor Ramzi Qasmieh said that the declines witnessed in today's session came under pressure from the sector shares, led by the Qatar Islamic (QIB) share, which fell by around 1.24 percent, as well as the Qatar National Bank (QNB) share by 0.4 percent, and the Commercial Bank share by more than 1 percent.

Regarding the weekly sector performance, Qasmieh said that the industrial sector is the only sector that closed in the green zone, up by around 0.42 percent, while other sectors closed down, especially the insurance sector, which declined by 2.69 percent, and communications by 1.72 percent.

The financial advisor voiced his hope that the QSE would witness more activity in 2025, suggesting in this context the activation of the initial public offering (IPO) market by offering a number of companies to shareholders, which would support the market's performance.

The financial advisor considered that offering part of the government companies within the privatization program for subscription and listing on the stock exchange will contribute to improving the performance of the market in general and increasing its activity.

He hoped to continue the successes achieved through previous listings, which contributed to increasing market capitalization and enhancing traders' confidence in the stock exchange.

Qasmieh pointed out the importance of amending the market maker's work mechanism to stimulate trading on inactive stocks instead of competing on active stocks.

He also called for enhancing the experience of QNB in purchasing treasury shares for companies that enjoy cash benefits, stressing that this experience has proven effective in protecting stocks and thus protecting the QSE from greater declines.