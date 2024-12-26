Christmas tree burning sparks demonstration all over Syria

(MENAFN) Christians in the Syrian town of Suqaylabiyah have taken to the streets in protest after a group of Islamist fighters set fire to a Christmas tree earlier this week, prompting anger and fear among the local Christian population. The arson attack, seen as an affront to their community and religious identity, was reportedly carried out by foreign jihadists. Islamist authorities in Damascus have vowed to investigate and hold the perpetrators accountable.



A released on Monday shows masked men setting fire to the Christmas tree, which stood prominently in the town’s roundabout. Local reports suggest the attackers blocked efforts to extinguish the flames. Soon after, another video emerged showing a rebel leader, accompanied by a Christian priest, assuring that the tree would be restored before Christmas Eve. The rebel leader identified the attackers as foreign fighters from the Ansar al-Tawhid group, and claimed they had been arrested.



Despite the promise to repair the tree, protests erupted in Suqaylabiyah and Damascus, with demonstrators voicing their anger. One protester told AFP, "If we’re not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don’t belong here anymore." Others chanted, "Syria is free, non-Syrians should leave," referring to foreign jihadists who have joined the rebel factions in recent months.



The attack coincided with a major offensive by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group, which had taken control of significant Syrian territories, including Suqaylabiyah, Hama, and Homs. HTS, a merger of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate and other militant factions, has promised to respect the rights of minorities, but many Christians remain fearful of future persecution under their rule, especially with some armed groups targeting religious celebrations.

