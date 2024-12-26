Punjab DGP Pays Obeisance At Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Reviews Security Arrangements

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 26 (IANS) With the annual Shaheedi Sabha to commemorate the martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzaade having commenced in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib town, Director General of Gaurav Yadav on Thursday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and reviewed security arrangements for smooth passage to the devotees.

The entire town has been converted into a one-way traffic route.

The three-day annual Shaheedi Sabha to pay homage to Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest sons of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, commenced on Wednesday.

DGP Yadav, along with senior officers, conducted a review of the security and traffic arrangements made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Shaheedi Sabha.

He said over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in the round-the-clock duty with the area divided into five sectors each under the command of a gazetted officer to ensure that the public won't face any hassle in paying obeisance.

A VIP route, which also serves as the emergency route, has also been delineated, he added.

"Our main duty is to ensure smooth passage to the devotees and Punjab Police will guide and facilitate all the devotees like a friend," he said, while adding all the police personnel have been directed to adopt the utmost humble approach towards the“sangat”.

The DGP said a sufficient number of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at all routes and coverage is being monitored through a control room to ensure the safety and security of the public. A total of 20 parking spaces have been earmarked and shuttle bus service between the parking area and Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib has been expanded to 100 buses for the convenience of the devotees.