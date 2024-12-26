Many deaths due to explosion at explosives factory in Turkey

(MENAFN) At least 12 people have died and three others have been following a powerful explosion at an explosives factory in the Balikesir province of Turkey. The blast occurred around 8:25 AM local time on Tuesday in the Karesi district. Governor Ismail Ustaoglu confirmed that one of the factory’s buildings partially collapsed as a result of the explosion, though other structures on the site were unaffected.



The governor ruled out sabotage, stating that the explosion was likely caused by a technical malfunction, although a detailed investigation will clarify the cause. Turkey’s Center for Combating Disinformation urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information, cautioning against unfounded claims.



A local settlement leader mentioned to CNN Turk that the explosion was so intense that it caused tremors in the nearby village. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed that an investigation was underway, involving four public prosecutors under the coordination of a deputy chief prosecutor.



The factory, which has been operational since 2014, specializes in manufacturing munitions for light weapons for both domestic and international markets.

