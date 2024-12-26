Global Village hosts superstar Hussain Al Jassmi for a musical concert on Sunday 5 January

(MENAFN- currentglobal) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 25 December 2024: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, is set to host an extraordinary celebration of ‘Khaleeji Music’ and exquisite melodies with the renowned Emirati superstar Hussain Al Jassmi. On Sunday 5 January 2025, the Main Stage will be the epicentre of a magnificent live concert, produced by Rotana, that is bound to be a standout event of Season 29.



With a career spanning more than two decades, Hussain Al Jassmi, a true chart-topping artist in the Arab music scene, has captured the hearts of millions across the Middle East and beyond with his powerful voice, commanding stage presence, and iconic hits. Al Jassmi is set to bring his star power to Global Village where his fans can experience a memorable live performance that showcases the very essence of his musical legacy. “Al Khaleejiya 100.9” is the official radio partner of the concert.



Season 29 series of concerts at the Global Village Main Stage is open to all park visitors and attendance is included with the purchase of a Global Village entry ticket. Tickets can be easily purchased through the official website, app, or at the ticketing counters located at the entrance gates of the destination.







MENAFN26122024007566016328ID1109031976