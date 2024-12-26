Women Play Key Role In Protecting Territorial Waters Of State Of Kuwait - Coast Guard Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Ali Al-Reshidi

KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's General Department of Coast Guard is keen on boosting role of women in the protection of territorial waters, Department chief said Friday, considering them "important and active element" of the department.

Kuwaiti women were supervising important projects at the Department, Real Admiral Mubarak Ali said, citing Engineer Farah Ibrahim who was in charge of the new Radar System which saw installation of 12 towers equipped with radars, cameras, communication and navigation devices.

Sheikh Mubarak, in an interview with KUNA, said the project would be completed in 16 months and aimed at protecting Kuwait's territorial waters from smuggling and infiltrations.

He made the remarks during a meeting with KUNA Director General Dr. Fatma al-Salem at Sabah Al-Ahmad Naval base to get acquainted with operations of the Department.

He added that 40 percent of the team managing the new radar system made up of women, reaffirming the department's keenness to empower women at the military and civilian levels.

Sheikh Mubarak said the Department was about to execute a KD 45 million project, noting that the department sent 11 boats to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for revamping and replacement of their engines and equipment.

As part of the protection of territorial waters, he added, the department would introduce Unmanned Surface Vehicles, also known as boat drones, by next month of Ramadhan.

The boat drones, he explained, would be equipped with cameras broadcasting live and surveillance devices.

Sheikh Mubarak said the department was exerting every possible effort to confront infiltrators and drug smugglers. He added coast guards were redeployed to deal decisively with anyone attempting to undermine security of the State of Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mubarak said the department's future plan was based on four pillars with the objective of enhancing the moral and patriotism, developing training mechanisms, using state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence, and upgrading armament and communication devices, as well as putting emphasis on training on dealing with all circumstances and addressing challenges.

He said the department would start issuing electronic licenses for boats as of the first of January 2025. However, those who wanted paper licenses would have to pay for them, he added.

Asked about penalties against boat owners who did not install the Automated Identification System (AIS), Sheikh Mubarak said the grace period for the AIS installation would expire end of this year, after that no boat would be allowed to sail without AIS on board.

The aim of the AIS installation, he said, was to protect people and their boats. (end)

ajr







MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109031797