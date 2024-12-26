Kuwait Amir Extends Condolences To Azerbaijan Pres. Over Air Crash Victims
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, extending sincere and heartfelt condolences over the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which claimed multiple casualties.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to forgive the victims and get them into Paradise, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured. (end)
