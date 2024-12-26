Kuwait Amir Extends Condolences To Azerbaijan Pres. Over Air Crash Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Thursday sent a cable to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, extending sincere and heartfelt condolences over the of the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which claimed multiple casualties.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to forgive the victims and get them into Paradise, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured. (end)

mt









MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109031649