Delhi High Court Orders Fresh Investigation Into Wazirx's $235 Million Hack

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Delhi High Court has mandated a renewed investigation into the July 2024 cyberattack on exchange WazirX, which resulted in the theft of approximately $235 million in digital assets. This directive comes after the court dismissed an earlier status report from the Delhi that concluded no criminal case could be substantiated. Advocate Jaivir Bains had petitioned the court, seeking criminal proceedings against WazirX's management concerning the hack. Justice Sanjeev Narula, presiding over the case, found the initial police findings inadequate and has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to submit a fresh status report by February 13, 2025. The cyberattack, attributed to the North Korean hacking group Lazarus, compromised WazirX's multisignature wallet, leading to the unauthorized transfer of substantial funds. Despite efforts to recover the assets, including a bounty program and collaboration with cybersecurity firm Cyfirma, approximately 43% of customer funds remain unrecovered. In a related development, Binance, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced on December 18, 2024, its decision to delist WazirX's native token, WRX, citing non-compliance with its standards. This announcement precipitated a significant decline in WRX's value, with reports indicating a drop of up to 59%. Binance's delisting notice stated that trading pairs involving WRX would be removed by December 25, 2024, with deposits ceasing on December 26, 2024, and withdrawals permitted until February 25, 2025. The exchange advised users to manage their holdings accordingly to avoid potential issues. The delisting has intensified scrutiny on WazirX's operations, especially concerning its compliance and security protocols. Binance has previously denied ownership of WazirX, asserting that the exchange is controlled by Zanmai Labs, operating under India's Financial Intelligence Unit. In response to these challenges, WazirX has announced plans to relaunch its platform with enhanced services and a focus on recovery for its creditors. The exchange also intends to introduce a decentralized exchange (DEX) as part of its restructuring efforts.">



