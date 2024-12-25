Cabinet Approves Draft Mous And Agreements With UNHCR And International Organisations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting today at the Amiri Diwan.

In a statement after the meeting, HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said that as part of the session's proceedings the Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet decision to amend the organisation of some administrative units that comprise the of Sports and Youth and define their competencies.

The Cabinet also approved a draft Cabinet decision to amend certain provisions of Resolution of Council of Ministers No. (15) of 2017 on the Establishment of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking.

From there, the Cabinet went on to approve a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation and experience exchange between the State of Qatar's Ministry of Interior and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the State of Qatar; a draft supplementary agreement to the agreement between the UNHCR and the State of Qatar; a draft supplementary agreement to the cooperation agreement between the State of Qatar and the International Organization for Migration; a draft agreement for administrative services between the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority; a draft agreement on mutual administrative assistance for the optimal implementation of customs law and the suppression, investigation and combating of customs violations between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Somalia; a draft MoU between the State of Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to support the ITU in conducting measurements related to cases of harmful interference with space services; and a draft Letter of Intent for academic and training cooperation between the State of Qatar's Police Academy and the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Additionally, the Cabinet noted the audited financial statements of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023 and their annual activities report from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. The Cabinet also noted the audited financial statements of both the Qatar International Court and the QFC Regulatory Tribunal for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, along with the activity reports for both courts covering the period from 1 April to 31 March 2024.

At the meeting's conclusion, the Cabinet reviewed two reports, making decisions accordingly. These included the outcomes of the participation of HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the 10th meeting of the ministers responsible for Islamic affairs and endowments in GCC countries, and a report on the outcomes of the President of CGB's participation in the 20th Meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of Civil Service and Administrative Development Bodies in the GCC.