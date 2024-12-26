Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship Postponed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The matches of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship have been
postponed by a day following the National Mourning Day declared on
December 26 due to the tragic Embraer 190 plane crash on the
Baku-Grozny route, Azernews reports.
Competitions in freestyle wrestling for the 57, 65, 74, 86, and
97 kg weight classes will take place on December 27, while events
in the 61, 70, 79, 92, and 125 kg categories are set for December
28.
All other matches will take place at the Baku Sports Palace as
originally scheduled.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is
overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow
held in Russia.
The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze
medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final.
At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67
kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
