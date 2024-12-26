Erdogan expresses Christmas wishes to Christians

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday showed “heartfelt congratulations” to Christians on the ceremony of Christmas, wishing them harmony as well as pleasure.



“On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our citizens who follow the Christian faith,” Erdogan expressed, based on a statement delivered by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.



Erdogan noted that as in the history of “our civilization, we remain committed today to ensuring that no distinctions are made among people based on origin, race, language, religion, or sect.”



“It is of great importance to us that all of our citizens are able to live freely according to their own culture, religion, and traditions,” he also stated.



Turkey’s geography has given a shelter for anyone escaping from clashes, conflicts, violence, or harassment, the leader further noted.



“Our country, amid regional conflicts and instability, is a place where all of our citizens, regardless of their religion, belief, ethnic origin, or sect, can live with certainty about their future, in peace, harmony, and security,” he mentioned.



“I once again congratulate all Christians, especially our Christian citizens, on the occasion of Christmas, and I wish them peace, happiness, and well-being,” he finished his speech.

