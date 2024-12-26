Tanzania Invites Saudi Arabia To Invest In Key Sectors

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





RIYADH (Saudi ARAbia), Dec 26 (NNN-DAILYNEWS) -

Tanzanian for Finance, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has invited Saudi Arabia to explore and invest in a range of opportunities in Tanzania, including tourism, agriculture, mining, infrastructure development and the blue economy.

Dr Nchemba made the invitation during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning, Eng Ammar Naqadi, on the sidelines of the Business and Investment Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The forum was organised by the Tanzanian Embassy, in collaboration with the

Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC)

and the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA).

He highlighted that Tanzania is making significant strides with its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, noting that the section from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma has been completed, while construction is ongoing for sections extending to Mwanza and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) via Burundi.

Equally, Dr Nchemba emphasised that the SGR project presents a significant investment opportunity for Saudi Arabia, as it will help facilitate trade and business growth between Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and the broader East African region.

In response, Naqadi expressed Saudi Arabia's readiness to collaborate with Tanzania on developing its railway infrastructure, which would enhance the transportation of people, crops and goods.

This, he noted, would help stimulate economic growth between the two nations. He also underscored the importance of private sector participation in fostering strong business relations.

Naqadi further noted that Saudi Arabia is eager to partner with Tanzania in several key sectors, including mining, agriculture, oil and gas, tourism, marine resources processing, and infrastructure.

He announced that a team of experts, along with the private sector, would be sent to Tanzania to explore investment opportunities, assess the investment climate, and make informed decisions.

The meeting was attended by several Tanzanian officials, including Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo, Zanzibar's Minister of State for the President's Office in Finance and Planning, Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, and the Tanzanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Moh'd Juma Abdalla.

The three-day forum aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between Tanzania and Saudi Arabia, focusing on trade and investment.

Tanzania's economic relationship with Saudi Arabia remains robust. Recently, 100 Tanzanian nurses secured job placements with the Saudi Arabian government as part of a larger group of 500 positions available. The nurses have completed all necessary requirements and are set to travel to Riyadh to begin their new roles.

Minister for State in the Prime Minister's Office (Youth, Labour, and People with Disabilities), Ridhiwani Kikwete, spoke at a send-off event in Dar es Salaam, congratulating the nurses and underscoring the importance of cooperation agreements with countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Qatar. These initiatives, he noted, would improve job prospects for Tanzanians abroad.

He urged the nurses heading to Saudi Arabia to maintain integrity and trustworthiness, as they represent Tanzania on the international stage. - NNN-DAILYNEWS