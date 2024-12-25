Enemy Suffers Heavy Losses In Attempt To Flank Pokrovsk Defense Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces are attempting to bypass frontal assaults on Pokrovsk by targeting the city's flanks but continue to suffer significant losses, according to Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Trehubov reported that in the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the Pokrovsk sector.

"The enemy greatly outnumbers us in this area. Three Russian combined-arms armies -- the 2nd, 41st, and 51st of the Central Military District -- are concentrated here. The fighting is extremely intense, as the Russian occupiers throw all available forces into breaking through our defenses," Trehubov said.

Despite avoiding direct assaults on the city, the Russian forces are attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses from the flanks, yet they continue to incur severe losses.

"Ukrainian soldiers are demonstrating extraordinary resilience, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In the past day alone, our defenders eliminated 261 occupiers, 133 of them irreversibly, and destroyed a communications vehicle. While the invaders persist in their attempts to break through to Pokrovsk, there are currently no battles or enemy saboteurs in the city or its immediate surroundings. The enemy aims to advance as close as possible to the outskirts of Pokrovsk, targeting the flanks of our Defense Forces to encircle the city. Avoiding urban combat, they are attempting to impose battles on the outskirts to force our troops into retreat and sidestep a direct assault," Trehubov said.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov