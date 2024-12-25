PM Modi, President Murmu Extend Hanukkah Greetings To Israeli Counterparts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to Israeli PM and to Jewish people in India and around the world.

PM Modi posted two messages on X, in English and Hebrew, to greet the people on the festive occasion.

"Best wishes to PM Netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah. May the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody's lives with hope, peace and strength. Hanukkah Sameach!" wrote PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also wished everyone, including Israel President Isaac Herzog, on the auspicious occasion.

"I extend my warmest greetings to President Isaac Herzog and people worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Hanukkah," the President of India posted on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, currently on an official tour of the United States, also wished everyone on the occasion, including his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar.

"Warmest Hanukkah greetings to FM Gidon Saar, friends in Israel, and those celebrating it around the world. May the wonderful occasion bring hope, health and happiness in everyone's lives. Chag Sameach!," posted EAM Jaishankar.

Referring Jaishankar as a "dear friend", the Israeli Foreign Minister thanked him for Hanukkah wishes and "kind words".

Hanukkah, or "dedication" in Hebrew, commemorates both the 164 BCE rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after its desecration by the ruling Seleucid (Syrian Greek) Kingdom, under Antiochus IV – and the re-establishment of religious freedom for the Jewish people after a period of harsh repression. The success of the popular revolt led by Judah Maccabee and his brothers has, ever since, symbolized the Jewish people's fight for, and achievement of, its liberty and freedom as a nation against overwhelming odds.

The festival is observed for eight nights and days, starting on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar, which may occur at any time from late November to late December in the Gregorian calendar.

The festival is observed by lighting the candles of a candelabrum with nine branches, called a menorah (or hanukkiah). One branch is typically placed above or below the others and its candle is used to light the other eight candles. Each night, one additional candle is lit by the shamash until all eight candles are lit together on the final night of the festival.