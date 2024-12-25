Qatar, Korea Unite To Combat Climate Change At Major Seminar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar University (QU) concluded a landmark titled "Qatari-Korean Seminar on Climate Change Counteraction and Carbon Reduction," marking a significant step forward in the efforts of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea to tackle climate change and enhance carbon reduction strategies

The seminar was attended by experts, academics, and representatives of Qatari and Korean institutions.

In his opening remarks, Dean of Studies at QU Prof. Ahmad Al-Own said, "In this symposium, we are discussing innovative initiatives and bilateral strategies that leverage the strengths of both countries, develop optimal solutions, and identify actionable initiatives that reflect the joint efforts of our nations towards achieving the sustainable development goals".

In turn, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar, HE Yun Hyunsoo emphasized the importance of the seminar. He stated, "We have gathered experts from both countries to discuss carbon reduction cooperation between Korea and Qatar, and I believe they are the most effective partners for capturing CO2 and disposing of it in an environmentally sound manner".

He also pointed out that both countries "have state-of-the-art technologies for monitoring the carbon reductions or sinks, including MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) systems", hoping that the seminar will serve as the first part of a series of arrangements to explore collaboration and find suitable partners to work with.

His Excellency stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries as well as the urgent need for global collaboration to combat climate change.

In the first session of the symposium, Chair of the Global Carbon Council (GCC) Dr. Yousef Al-Horr and Prof. Dong Suk Han of QU, presented a comprehensive vision on cooperative solutions to confront climate change and the importance of successful bilateral cooperation, stressing that "climate change challenges require joint efforts and innovative approaches".

In the second session, Sheikha Amna Mohammed Suhaim Al-Thani, the founder and CEO of Strategy Hub, and Kyoung Jang from Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) discussed environmental governance policies in the two countries and the role of the private sector in finding innovative climate solutions.

The third session highlighted the vital areas of cooperation between Qatar and Korea. It discussed the advancements in carbon reduction and removal through nature-based solutions, emphasizing the importance of innovative MRV technologies, in addition to presenting Qatars National Renewable Energy Strategy.

The seminar was concluded with remarks from Director of the Center for Advanced Materials at QU, Prof. Mohammad Irshidat, who reiterated the commitment to ongoing collaboration between Qatar and Korea. "This seminar has not only strengthened our cooperative ties but also set a dynamic agenda for our future endeavors in renewable energy technologies and nature-based solutions," Prof. Irshidat stated.

For her part, Director General of KOTRA-Qatar Hyuna Kim praised the fruitful discussions exchanged by the participants, and stressed that this symposium laid the foundation for continued international cooperation, with the aim of promoting sustainable solutions to one of the most pressing issues of our time.

The event was co-organized by QU, the Korean Embassy in the state Qatar, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Strategy Hub, the Global Carbon Council (GCC), and Kahramaa.