'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora Invokes 'Sanatan Dharma', Refutes His Viral Chicken Video As Defective

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old self-styled 'Bal Sant, has addressed the trolling he faced earlier this year over an old in which he claimed that his mother doesn't eat non-vegetarian food but cooks chicken for him.

"I want to promote Sanatan Dharma. The allegations against me are very unfortunate. When a child learns something, like football, they want to show others. If they learn cricket, they want to it to others. Similarly, I enjoy devotion and sharing it. If I show my devotion, people seem to have a problem," he shared in an interview with ANI.

| 'May monetise channels in future...' Abhinav Arora's father on profiting off him Abhinav Arora speaks about viral chicken video

Abhinav Arora clarified the context of the viral chicken video and responded to the trolls. The 10-year-old explained that he had come across an "online poem" and simply repeated it at the time.

"The video is from the lockdown. It's a very old video, around three to four years old. People have focused on just one line and targeted me. But I had only repeated a poem I heard online. I am a pure vegetarian and don't even eat onion or garlic," Abhinav Arora told ANI.

(more to come)