Bitget Launches Round 6 Of Diamond Thursday With 50,000 BGB Airdrop

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 20th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange, and web3 company is pleased to announce the return of its popular Diamond Thursday event. In its sixth round, the offers participants the chance to share in a pool of 50,000 BGB tokens by meeting specific trading and deposit requirements.

The Diamond Thursday event aims to reward active traders and participants within the Bitget ecosystem. Running from 18 December 2024 at 16:00 (UTC) to 25 December 2024 at 15:59 (UTC), the promotion is open to eligible users who register and meet the outlined criteria.

How to Participate

Participants must meet the following requirements:



Deposit Requirement: Make a net deposit of at least 100 USDT in any cryptocurrency.

Trading Activities:

BTC Trading: Achieve a total spot trading volume of 10,000 USDT or more. BGB Trading: Achieve a total spot trading volume of 10,000 USDT or more.

Each qualifying trading activity earns participants one share of the airdrop pool, with rewards distributed as follows:

Airdrop Allocation: 50,000 BGB ÷ Total Shares Earned by Participants

Additional Details:



Registration on the promotion page is required before trading volumes and deposits are considered.

Certain trades, such as zero-fee pairs (e.g., BTC/EUR, BTC/USDE), as well as transactions by sub-accounts, institutional users, market makers, and API trading, are excluded from the calculations. Incentives will be distributed within 1–3 working days following the promotion's conclusion.

For more information on Diamond Thursday users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Risk Warning : Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice.