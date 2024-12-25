Viral Video: Teacher, Students Surprise Sweeper With Chocolates On Christmas, Watch Her Priceless Reaction

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A viral involving a helper in an educational institution and a teacher is doing the rounds. The video opens with the teacher asking the sweeping lady to get into the classroom and clean a part of the floor. He gradually takes the mop from the lady's hand and to her surprise asks her to get seated on the class teacher's chair.

The teacher further requested the lady to close her eyes and spread her hands. The class students one-by-one placed chocolates in her hand. In the end, when the woman opens her eyes, she finds a bunch of sweet treats in her hands. Delighted with the surprise, she gives a priceless reaction, picks up the gifts and expresses gratitude as she walks out of the class.

The caption to the heartwarming post states,“A teacher surprised the cleaner he called to the classroom with his student under the pretext of cleaning.” The touching post shared on Christmas eve, aims to nurture the values of generosity and charity on this festive occasion.

The viral post shared by a teacher with social media account 'Figen' has amassed over 7.9 million views, 65 thousand likes and numerous comments. Netizens strongly reacted to this kind gesture, as one user stated,“Wholesome.” Another user satirically remarked, " "i'm glad you like your chocolate bonus. okay, now get back to cleaning"" A third user wrote,“This touched my heart deeply.”

Attaching an applauding emoji, a user wrote,“What a heartwarming surprise for the cleaner!” A fifth user sceptical of the gift said,“An envelope of money would have been a better gift than giving her a diabetic coma.” A sixth user commented, "This is so thoughtful! Very nice video! Thank you for sharing it especially on this Christmas Eve." Social media users overjoyed with compassionate move shared other instances of kindness.