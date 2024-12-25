Kuwait PM Meets Chinese Amb. On Development Projects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received the Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in implementing development projects outlined in memorandums of understanding between Kuwait and China, particularly cooperation in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer project, power systems, energy, and low-carbon green waste recycling systems.

Bilateral cooperation also includes housing, environmental infrastructure for wastewater plants and free trade and economic zones.

The meeting was attended by head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Sameeh Hayat. (end)

