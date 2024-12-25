President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Russian President
12/25/2024 5:10:40 AM
While on the plane, President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin,
Azernews reports.
During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev informed
his Russian counterpart that, due to the crash of a passenger
aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying from
Baku to Grozny, he would be unable to attend the informal summit of
the heads of state of CIS member countries in St. Petersburg and
had decided to return.
The two heads of state expressed their condolences to each other
regarding the plane crash, which involved citizens of Azerbaijan,
Russia, and other countries. They also extended their sympathy to
the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and
wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
