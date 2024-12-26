At Least 14 New Syrian Government Police Officers Killed In An Ambush

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Transitional of Syria announced that at least 14 members of the Syrian force were killed in an ambush by forces loyal to the ousted president Bashar al-Assad in the countryside of Tartus, and 10 others were injured. The new interior of Syria pledged to crack down on those who undermine security.

Mohammad Abdulrahman stated early Thursday via Telegram that police officers were ambushed by armed while conducting an operation to restore order in a region near Tartus. As a result, 14 security forces were killed and 10 others were injured.

He said these forces were killed and wounded by what he referred to as the“remnants” of Assad's regime, and vowed to suppress anyone who attempts to undermine Syria's security or endanger the lives of its citizens.

Previously, 9 security officers from the new Syrian government were killed during the arrest of a senior official from the former regime in Tartus.

This attack took place in Tartus, located 220 kilometers from Damascus, the capital, amidst widespread protests and a nighttime curfew in other parts of Syria. These events mark the largest unrest since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime more than two weeks ago.

Protests from the Alawite sect, to which the Assad family belongs, continued on Wednesday in the coastal cities of Tartus, Latakia, Jableh, and Homs.

In response, officials from the new Syrian government imposed curfews and deployed reinforcements to coastal areas, accusing Assad's supporters of inciting the unrest.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram