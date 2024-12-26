Weight Loss Tips: How To Lose Belly Fat Faster? Here's What Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani's Fitness Trainer Suggest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) tips: As 2024 draws to a close, many of us are thinking about our New Year's resolutions. One of the most common listed is weight loss. Yes, while we may know some methods to shed those pounds, trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani on their fitness journey, has shared a guide with three recipes to help melt belly on his website.

The first tip he said is Eat at regular intervals

He explained in his post ,“Eating enough at regular intervals is much better than eating light or bloating your stomach after long gap. This keeps your metabolism at work and don't pressurize your body's intestinal system. As per my own experience and studies, it has been proved that eating within at least 2 hours is the best approach to follow your balance diet approach. Moreover, instead of completely avoiding your favorite junk food, check if there is healthy option or you can make it healthy. Eg dosa, Moong dal halwa, Protien laddu instead of high calorie sweets.” He also agreed that each individual need nutrition plan as per his or her body requirement.

Another tip listed by him is work on abs at right time

Vinod suggested that ,“The best time for doing abs is after working on large muscles like legs, back and chest." Explianing its reasons, he added that“you have burnt more calories in short period of time and doing abs at this point of time tend to shape your muscles as it is already involved while working on bigger muscles, so this is provide faster result than pushing afresh on other days and just focusing on abdominal with high repetition and number of hours.”





The third tip list is"Every Muscle of Abs contributes, work on all muscle group"

Vinod on his website suggested targeting all four major abdominal muscles such as rectus abdominis, internal oblique, external oblique, and transverse abdominis-by performing exercises like crunches, cross crunches, leg raises, planks, and side planks to strengthen core and enhance overall strength.