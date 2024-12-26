One Ton Of Human Hair Smuggling To Pakistan Prevented

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Authorities in Khost province reported that they have prevented the smuggling of one ton of human hair to Pakistan.

Customs officials at the Ghulam Khan border in Khost announced on Wednesday, December 25, that they seized one ton of human hair hidden in a truck loaded with heading to Pakistan.

Government officials had previously disclosed multiple attempts to smuggle hair to Pakistan, with this being one of the more recent discoveries.

Reports have often highlighted smuggling activities of various goods from Afghanistan to neighboring countries; however, the trafficking of human hair is a rare case.

Pakistan has increasingly become one of the leading suppliers of human hair globally. The hair, primarily sourced from salons and other local suppliers, is exported to countries like China, where it is used in the production of wigs and hair extensions.

In Pakistan, collected hair is sold to exporting companies that process it before shipping it to international markets. The beauty industries in countries like China, the US, Japan, and South Korea use this hair to produce a range of products, such as wigs and hair extensions.

The seizure of human hair underscores the growing issue of illicit trafficking in Afghanistan. While this is a rare case, it highlights the importance of strong border control measures.

As the global demand for human hair continues to rise, smuggling networks targeting countries like Afghanistan may intensify, further exacerbating illegal trade practices that require stringent regulation and enforcement.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram