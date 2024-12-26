Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash: Video Captures Passengers Praying Moments Before Tragic Incident In Kazakhstan Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Azerbaijan plane crash: A disturbing is being widely shared on social showing inside the Azerbaijani airliner praying just before the ill-fated flight crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau city.

In the footage , one passenger is heard saying,“Allahu Akbar.” The video also shows yellow oxygen masks hanging above the seats. Some passengers can be heard screaming and crying out of fear.

The Embraer 190 flight, with 62 passengers and five crew members on board, crashed after being forced to make an emergency landing about three kilometres from Aktau. It was en route from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to Grozny, a Russian city in the North Caucasus.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev stated, "The situation is dire, with 38 dead," according to Russia's Interfax news agency as reported by Al Jazeera.



Azerbaijan Airlines announced it would suspend all flights from Baku to Chechnya, Russia, until the investigation is completed, according to Al Jazeera, citing Russian state news agency TASS.

What does the preliminary report suggest?

Russia's aviation watchdog said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the pilots decided to make an emergency landing after a bird strike, as reported by Reuters.



Aktau is located on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia. Preliminary reports show that the plane requested to land at an alternative airport before the accident due to heavy fog in Grozny. Passengers included citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Al Jazeera reported.

The airline has set up a hotline for the family members of passengers. Authorities in Kazakhstan said a government commission will investigate the crash, and its members have been ordered to fly to the site and ensure that the families of the dead and injured were getting the help they needed.

Helpline numbers created

In the press release by the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Hotline has been set up for the families of passengers

AZAL

(+994) 12 5048280

(+994) 12 5048202

(+994) 12 5048203

Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau

+77087127016

Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan :

+7 7172 559621

+7 7292 319091

(With inputs from Reuters)