Two Pakistani Border Soldiers Killed In Attack On Qatari Hunting Convoy In Balochistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials in Balochistan reported that two Pakistani Border Corps were killed and four others in an attack on a hunting convoy of the Qatari royal family near the Iran border.

The attack occurred on Wednesday in the Dastah area, located between Turbat and Gwadar, with some officials stating that it was caused by a roadside bomb explosion.

Hamid Korai, assistant commissioner of the Dastah region, told Pakistan's Dawn newspaper that the incident happened when a group of Arabs was returning to their camp after a hunting trip. He did not explicitly confirm whether they were members of the Qatari royal family, although some officials said they were the intended target.

Korai confirmed that no Arabs were harmed in the attack, but two Border Corps personnel were killed and four others injured, with the injured being transported to Turbat for treatment.

In recent months, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the focal points of violence in Pakistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is primarily affected by Islamist extremist groups such as the Pakistani Taliban, while in Balochistan, separatist Baloch groups occasionally launch deadly attacks on security forces and Chinese personnel or companies.

The violence in Balochistan highlights the ongoing instability in Pakistan's border regions, especially with attacks targeting security forces. Efforts to combat separatism and extremism remain critical to restoring peace in these volatile areas.

