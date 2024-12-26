'Bhagwa Pehen Ke Deepawali Pe Jaya Karo...': Zomato Delivery Guy Forced To Remove Santa Claus Costume Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Zomato delivery partner in Indore was allegedly forced by unknown men to remove his Santa Claus costume in public. The of the incident has sparked outrage on social media.

Livemint couldn't independently verify the incident, and its exact location and time couldn't be known. So far, the food delivery aggregator has yet to comment on the matter.

| Mohandas Pai raises concern over Zomato taking cash at Bryan Adams concert Watch | Zomato partner forced to take off Santa Claus costume in public

In the viral video of the incident, the person recording the video can be seen inquiring the Zomato delivery partner about his costume.

He questioned why only he is wearing the Santa Claus costume while others Zomato delivery partners are wearing normal uniform.

On being asked, the delivery partner replied that the company gave the uniform to only selected number of people.“Order toh adhiktar Hindu log mangwate hain, itni jansankhya doosro ki hai nahi. Kabhi bhagwa pehen ke deepawali pe bhi jaya karo na (Most of the orders have been placed by Hindus, other people doesn't have that majority. You should wear saffron during Diwali celebration and make deliveries) ,” the person recording the video can be heard as saying.

| Bhojpuri carols mark Christmas celebrations at this Varanasi church | Watch

At the end of the video, the men who forced the delivery partner to remove the costume can be seen saying“Jai Shree Ram”.

| BeerBiceps' Goa trip with girlfriend goes wrong; podcaster recounts horror Social media reaction to the viral video

Several social media users lashed out at the persons who forced the Zomato delivery partner to remove the Santa Claus costume. Another section of social media users criticised the company for imposing such mandates on its employees. However, it is not confirm whether Zomato made the costume mandatory for partners or the participation was voluntary.

Video of the incident was shared widely on social media

“I'm a proud Hindu, but i don't understand what he's supposed to do on a diwali day. Dress up as lord Shri Ram? With archery and bow? Lord Shri Ram doesn't go to houses distributing gifts, he stays there,” commented a social media user on the video posted online.

Viral video of the incident.

“Then people wonder why some indians leave India...[sic]”

“He is just an employer if these people have guts go n tell the owner they have there force only on poor people [sic]”

“Indore is the most clean city but wo kachra logo ne uthakar apne dimaag me bhar liya hai [sic]”

“Why so insecure ? [sic]”

“Proud Hindu but I dont support hooliganism like this innocent delivery person(who by the way behaved so mature and professionally)was merely doing his job. So this random guy had no right to obstruct his“right to work” and“right to live”. Request the police to act (contd) [sic]”

“Why this kind of chapri people still exist? These people are seriously mentally ill! They need to be admitted to hospital they are toxic to society! [sic]”





(More to come)