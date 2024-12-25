Relaxo Launches 'Festive Fiesta Offer' With Big Savings On Footwear Across Brands

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 23rd, 2024: Get ready to step into style this festive season! Relaxo Footwears Limited, India's largest footwear manufacturer, is thrilled to introduce its 'Festive Fiesta Offer', a special Christmas & New Year offer running from December 25th, 2024, to January 1st, 2025. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 20% across popular brands – Sparx, Bahamas, Flite Mary Jane, Boston, and Kids Fun.



Customers visiting Relaxo exclusive stores can simply scan a QR code at the counter, enter their details, and participate in a random discount draw to win discounts of up to 20%. With a minimum purchase of INR 1,499, shoppers can unlock great savings on their favorite footwear styles. After receiving their discount code, they can shop their favorite products and complete billing with ease.





About Relaxo Footwears Limited



Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India, serving the nation since four decades, and is ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies. A Fortune 500 (India) company, synonymous with quality products & affordable prices, it manufactures slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes.



Its most popular brands – Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are each a leader in their space. Relaxo, an iconic brand synonymous with rubber slippers, is the most versatile footwear for all segments of society while Flite is a popular range of fashionable and semi- formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, dynamism and spirit of young India and offers sports shoes, sandals & slippers and the colourful range of Bahamas casual flip-flops exude the spirit of freedom, fun and modernity of youth. Having a pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a 400+ strong network of own retail outlets, with availability across major e commerce portals, large format stores and global markets.

