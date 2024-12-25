Emotional Homecoming For Idps After 31-Year Separation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The resettlement of former IDPs who were forced to leave their
homes by Armenia in the 1990s continues under the state
program.
Azernews reports that on December 25, 2024,
another group of IDPs, comprising 49 families or 253 people of
different ages, left for the newly reconstructed Jabrayil city,
which was liberated by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day war
in 2020. The people expressed their happiness and shared their joy
with local media outlets.
Ismyil Mahmudov, a former IDP, was in his 40s when he was forced
to leave his home, and today he is over 70. Over the past 30 years,
he and his family have longed to return to their hometown, and
today their dream has come true.
"Today, we are returning to the city of Jabrayil. The 31-year
separation is over. It is difficult to express our feelings in
words. We return with great joy and pride. May Allah bless the
souls of our martyrs, and I wish good health to our veterans.
Thanks to them, today we are returning to the places where we were
born, to our homes and villages. May Allah grant all IDPs the
opportunity to return," he told the local media outlets.
Former IDP Zarifa Farzaliyeva is also elated to return to her
hometown. Despite the passage of 30 years, she vividly remembers
how she and her children left their native city. She spoke with
deep emotion about the days when they were forced to leave. But
now, she said, all agonies are over, and she is returning with her
five family members.
"Our joy knows no bounds for returning to Jabrayil. We had
visited recently as well, and the air and water of our liberated
lands are very beautiful," Farzaliyeva concluded.
Amil Aliyev was a child when he left his home in Jabrayil and
sought shelter in Baku with his family. He cannot contain his
emotions and underscores that returning to his ancestral land and
living there is a wonderful feeling.
"We lived without Jabrayil for thirty-two years. True, I was a
child when I was forced to leave, but being away from my homeland
and living as an internally displaced person is very difficult.
Today, at the age of 35, my life as an IDP is finally coming to an
end," he concluded.
Jabrayil, once a flourishing district of Azerbaijan, is located
in the south of the country on the border with Iran. The region was
known for its agriculture and strategic importance due to its
proximity to the Iranian border and its position along the Araz
River. The district was invaded by Armenians in August 1993 and was
liberated by the Azerbaijani Army in 2020.
