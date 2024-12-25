عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sandeep Marwah Honored By Namo Gange At The 17Th GFFN For Promoting Love, Peace, And Unity

Sandeep Marwah Honored By Namo Gange At The 17Th GFFN For Promoting Love, Peace, And Unity


12/25/2024 1:04:54 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored by the prestigious spiritual organization Namo Gange during the 17th Global film Festival held at Marwah Film City, Noida. The recognition was bestowed upon him for his exceptional efforts in promoting love, peace, and unity through art and culture on a global scale.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, Sanjay Kapoor praised Dr. Marwah's relentless dedication to spreading harmony and positivity.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah remarked,“We have stopped counting the number of events we have conducted after reaching the milestone of 7,500. It is heartening to know that our efforts have created a world record, all in the pursuit of spreading the golden words of Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture.”

The acknowledgment serves as a testament to Dr. Marwah's contributions to fostering global unity through the arts.

Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-01204831143


MENAFN25122024003198003206ID1109028944


ForPressRelease

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search