Sandeep Marwah Honored By Namo Gange At The 17Th GFFN For Promoting Love, Peace, And Unity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored by the prestigious spiritual organization Namo Gange during the 17th Global Festival held at Marwah Film City, Noida. The recognition was bestowed upon him for his exceptional efforts in promoting love, peace, and unity through art and culture on a global scale.



Speaking on behalf of the organization, Sanjay Kapoor praised Dr. Marwah's relentless dedication to spreading harmony and positivity.



Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah remarked,“We have stopped counting the number of events we have conducted after reaching the milestone of 7,500. It is heartening to know that our efforts have created a world record, all in the pursuit of spreading the golden words of Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture.”



The acknowledgment serves as a testament to Dr. Marwah's contributions to fostering global unity through the arts.



