The Leela Hyderabad Celebrates Christmas With Exquisite Dining Experiences

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 23rd December 2024 – Marking its debut festive season, The Leela Hyderabad is all set to celebrate Christmas with grandeur, elegance, and unparalleled artistry. Adorned with exquisite holiday decor, The Leela Hyderabad invites guests to embrace the joyous spirit of the holiday season with an extravagant Christmas Eve dinner and an all-day Christmas brunch. The Leela brings to the city a lavish buffet, gourmet à la carte menus, vibrant live music, and a generous serving of festive cheer.



On Christmas Eve, Solcito will serve as the venue for an evening of gastronomic delight. Known for its vibrant ambiance and artistic flair, the restaurant will offer a curated menu featuring festive specials that blend local and international cuisines. The vibrant ambiance sets the perfect stage for an evening of warmth, elegance, and joy. Every bite is thoughtfully curated to be a feast for both the eyes and the palate, making it a night to cherish.



On Christmas, Raen, known as a haven for culinary connoisseurs, will transform into a festive culinary paradise with an all-day brunch from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM. The brunch promises an immersive gastronomic journey, featuring global culinary delights, and specially handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. Guests can explore a diverse range of global delicacies, prepared fresh at live stations, alongside an array of specialty grills and a festive spread. A specially designed play area for children will feature interactive and engaging activities, ensuring a festive experience for all ages. Adding to the holiday spirit, a beautifully decorated Christmas tree will grace Raen, creating a warm and festive ambiance. Children can look forward to a delightful visit from Santa Claus, spreading cheer and surprises during the brunch.



The Leela, with its commitment to create unforgettable experiences to its guests, brings to the city, an extraordinary musical experience that promises to captivate hearts this festive season. The Chennai-based band Staccato will perform live on Christmas, bringing their signature style that fuses contemporary classics with Carnatic influences. Known for their performances at the Olympics and other global platforms, their repertoire includes reinterpretations of classical Krithis, nostalgic film music, and original compositions.



The Leela Hyderabad, celebrated for its grandeur and hospitality, transforms this holiday season into an enchanting celebration of togetherness and indulgence. The settings, carefully curated menus, and thoughtfully crafted experiences aim to deliver a memorable holiday celebration for guests.





About The Leela Hyderabad



Spread over 2.5 acres, with design and experiences inspired by a princely city and Deccan heritage, The Leela Hyderabad is an artful 156-room luxury address. Located in the esteemed neighbourhood of Banjara Hills. The hotel showcases a unique collection of restaurants offering discovery dining and heirloom experiences – right from hyperlocal deccan, to progressive Asian, and Continental – each served with a story. The hotel will also have a dedicated wellness centre connected with a walk-way bridge featuring a luxurious spa, salon and pool.





About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts



The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's only institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality company. The Leela owns, operates, manages and develops luxury hotels and resorts under,“The Leela” brand which was ranked as #1 among the world's best hospitality brands in 2020 and 2021, and among the world's top three hospitality brands in 2023 and 2024, by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Surveys. The company operates twelve properties across key Indian business and leisure destinations, celebrating each hotel through its location, art, culture, and cuisine with bespoke services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. Promoted by private equity funds managed and/or advised by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., The Leela is committed to providing guests luxury experiences with premier accommodation, exclusivity and personalized service, inspired by the ethos of Indian hospitality.

