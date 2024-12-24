(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Unitree Robotics releases new lidar system with '200 percent performance increase'

December 24, 2024 by David Edwards

Unitree Robotics says its new L2 4D lidar is an“ideal solution” for robot vacuums, intelligent distribution systems, smart factories, and more.

Unitree, a global robotics company that develops and sells consumer and industry-level, high-performance robots, has released an upgraded 4D lidar. The company's new L2 4D lidar boasts a 200 percent performance improvement, and sells for just $419.

Key features of the upgraded lidar include:



Point Rate : Captures 64,000 points per second, synchronizes and enhances by 200 percent

Distance Resolution : Achieves precision of 4.5 mm, synchronizes and enhances by 78 percent

Field of View : Expansive coverage with a 360 degree x 96 degree range, synchronizes and enhances by 7 percent

Scan Distance : Reaches up to 30 meters, making it capable of dynamically scanning the 3D structural information of an entire house

Near Blind Spot : 0.05 meters @90 percent Reflectivity : 30 meters

The L2 4D lidar's impressive scanning performance enables mobile robots to achieve precise positioning and autonomous navigation. It uses high-precision and high-density point cloud data through omnidirectional ultra-wide-angle non-repetitive scanning to realize photograph-level scanning effects.

Unitree's lidar utilizes a complete open-source SLAM solution that is capable of working without any other positioning sensors. Its POINT-LIO algorithm with a built-in Inertial measurement unit (IMU) enables it to map its surroundings in high detail.

It can also perform in almost any lighting conditions. It can resist the interference of indoor ambient light, as well as strong outdoor lights of up to 100Klux with stable ranging and high-precision mapping.

Some practical uses the L2 4D lidar is designed for include: robot vacuums, logistics and warehousing systems, intelligent distribution systems, intelligent industry, smart agriculture, and smart factories.