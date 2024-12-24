EKC PR: Holiday Comedy The Christmas Letter And Soundtrack Single Christmas In New York Set To Bring Cheer This Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season kicks off with the streaming release of The Christmas Letter , an entertaining new holiday comedy from LAMA Entertainment , with representation by EKC PR . Now available on major platforms in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand, the stars Angus Benfield, Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, and Brian Doyle-Murray, combining laughter, heart, and a touch of holiday mischief.

Directed by Tori Hunter and based on a story by writer Michael Cunningham, The Christmas Letter follows Joe Michaels (Angus Benfield), an unemployed copywriter who receives an annual Christmas letter from a well-off friend. Frustrated by his friend's showy success, Joe devises a plan to upstage him with his own“Christmas-letter worthy” family vacation-setting off a series of hilariously festive misadventures.

In sync with the film's launch, the original soundtrack single Christmas in New York, co-written and performed by Ruth Benfield, debuted on Friday, November 15. Inspired by classic holiday films and New York City's magical winter season, the song captures the nostalgic charm of a 1940s Christmas with a modern twist. Reflecting on her inspiration, Benfield shares,“Growing up, I dreamed of a snowy Christmas like the ones I saw in movies. Christmas in New York brings that timeless holiday feeling to life, and recording it with Scott Oatley has made it all the more special.”

With a heartwarming story and music that evokes nostalgia, The Christmas Letter is poised to be a new holiday favorite. Get ready to laugh, reminisce, and feel the magic of the season!



Eileen Koch

EKC PR

+1 310-441-1000

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.