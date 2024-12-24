Police Intensify Crackdown On Narcotics, Drug Peddling In Srinagar In 2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Tuesday said that it has been conducting relentless crackdown against drug trafficking in the Srinagar city with the aim to curb the menace of drugs and dismantle the infrastructure supporting drug trafficking.
In a statement, the police said that During the year 2024, 94 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in several Police Stations across the district and 156 accused persons involved in peddling and trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances have been arrested by Srinagar Police.
Pertinently, 26 notorious drug peddlers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act) in different jails of UT of J&K ( Central Jails, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, Kathua Kot Balwal Jammu etc ) after obtaining the formal detention orders from Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar police against them, they said.
These drug peddlers have been involved in the peddling of narcotics among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale, they were also involved in several NDPS Act cases of various police stations of Srinagar. Despite several NDPS Act cases registered against them, they didn't not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts and were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through their illegal narcotics network, they said.
Notably, the properties, both movable and immovable, acquired by the drug peddlers through proceeds of illegal trafficking of drugs and narcotics have been attached by the Police under provisions of section 68 of the NDPS Act.
Among these, Police has attached 07 vehicles and 07 residential houses which were acquired illegally by the accused persons through the narcotics trade. The estimated value of properties attached is Rs 4.47 crores. Besides, 23 bank accounts belonging to these drug peddlers have been frozen in NDPS Act cases, they said.
The recoveries of drugs and narcotics made by Srinagar Police include:
Brown Sugar – 1.17 kg
Heroin – 2.92 kg
Charas – 13.13 kg
Ganja – 10.16 kg
Crystal meth – 2.83 kg
Cannabis/Poppy Straw – 44.18 kg
Psychotropic substances – 284 bottles and 2823 tabs of banned drugs.
Moreover, Rs 490696 cash, 17 mobile phones, 01 drone etc have also been recovered from the drug peddlers.
J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment of eliminating drug peddling in the region with the full might of law. We also caution those engaged in this unlawful activity that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice, reads the statement.
