Iconic 'C-Note On Haring' Artwork Available For Purchase During The Holiday Season

C-Note on Haring (2021), 9"x12", Wax on canvas, Donald "C-Note" Hooker

Art Historian Dr. Nicole R. Fleetwood photographed with C-Note's "C-Note on Haring" (2021).

(2022) 'C-Note on Haring', Plotter Pros single edition print

A unique artwork blending Keith Haring's legacy, culture, and social justice, featured in Flaunt magazine and linked to Dr. Nicole Fleetwood's work.

BAY AREA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flaunt magazine calls it the intersection of“street art meets prison art.” C-Note on Haring by Donald“C-Note” Hooker is a 9"x12" wax-on-canvas masterpiece that transcends boundaries, blending the artistic legacy of Keith Haring with the raw, socially conscious voice of Hip-Hop culture and prison art. This one-of-a-kind piece is available now for $15,000, making it the ultimate gift or cultural acquisition for the holiday season.CULTURAL GRAVITAS: FLAUNT MAGAZINE'S SPOTLIGHTIn its feature "ICONS: Polaroid-Haring-C-Note, Street Art Meets Prison Art," Flaunt highlights the parallels between Donald“C-Note” Hooker and Keith Haring as“artivist icons.” Both artists use bold visuals and cultural movements to challenge systemic injustices, with C-Note's prison-born artistry offering a raw, unfiltered perspective on resilience and resistance.According to Flaunt, C-Note's work builds on Haring's legacy of incorporating Hip-Hop, street art, and activism into visually dynamic pieces that resonate with urgency and purpose. C-Note on Haring reflects a powerful lineage of art as a force for social change.“Donald 'C-Note' Hooker's C-Note on Haring is a masterpiece that bridges two cultural revolutions-Haring's vibrant activism and the untapped creativity emerging from America's prison system,” Flaunt writes.TIED TO NICOLE FLEETWOOD'S GROUNDBREAKING RESEARCHAdding further gravitas to the piece, Dr. Nicole Fleetwood-renowned author of the award-winning book Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration-was photographed holding C-Note on Haring following her seminar at Mills College. Fleetwood's work explores the transformative power of prison art in reclaiming humanity and resisting the dehumanization of the prison-industrial complex.Fleetwood's scholarship has earned her numerous accolades, including the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award, and recognition as a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Her connection to C-Note on Haring places the artwork within the context of her groundbreaking research, amplifying its significance as a cultural artifact.“C-Note on Haring is not just a painting; it's a bridge between two worlds-artistic activism and the resilience of the human spirit,” said Anna D. Smith, also known as the“Queen of the Underground Art World.”LIMITED EDITION PRINT CELEBRATING HIP-HOP'S 50TH ANNIVERSARYIn celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary, a limited edition print of C-Note on Haring is available. Measuring 16"x20", this exclusive print allows art enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of this culturally significant artwork at a more accessible price point. For more details on the print edition, please visit the official press release: Exclusive Release: 'C-Note on Haring' - A Limited Edition Print Celebrating Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary.A PERFECT HOLIDAY GIFT: LOCAL AND NATIONAL OPTIONSWhile local Bay Area buyers can secure delivery in time for the holidays, the artwork is also available to national buyers, who can present the receipt as a symbolic gift for loved ones. Whether as a Christmas gift or an addition to a collection, C-Note on Haring offers unparalleled cultural and artistic value.OTHER ORIGINAL WORKS AVAILABLEIn addition to C-Note on Haring, Anna D. Smith offers a curated selection of original artworks by C-Note, ranging from $500 to $1,500. Each piece is a unique creation, reflecting the artist's commitment to social justice and cultural expression, providing collectors with an opportunity to own significant works of art at various price points.For more information or to purchase C-Note on Haring, the limited edition print, or other original works, please contact:Anna D. Smith, Queen of the Underground Art World📧 Email: ...er📞 Phone: (408) 501-0201ABOUT THE ARTISTDonald“C-Note” Hooker is a celebrated prison artist whose works reflect the intersections of social justice, Hip-Hop culture, and fine art. Known for his raw and thought-provoking style, C-Note's pieces have been featured in exhibitions and publications highlighting art as a tool for resistance and advocacy.MEDIA CONTACTAnna D. SmithQueen of the Underground Art World📧 Email: ...er📞 Phone: (408) 501-0201

