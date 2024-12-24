Energy Minister, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Egypt's Minister of and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met on Tuesday to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy and natural sectors.

The discussions, held at the of Energy and Mineral Resources, centred on diversifying energy sources and advancing projects that align with both countries' strategies to ensure national security and sustainable development.

The ministers also explored leveraging shared expertise and resources to implement future projects that would boost economic returns and foster regional cooperation, maximising benefits for both countries, according to a ministry statement.

The discussion is part of Badawi's visit to Jordan, which focused on reviewing the plans and operations of the Jordanian-Egyptian Fajr Company, a key player in developing the Kingdom's natural gas infrastructure.

The company is also optimising the 500 km-long main gas network that spans from the south to the north of Jordan, the statement noted.

Badawi was briefed on the progress of efforts to enhance the network's capacity and related facilities, as well as the company's ongoing initiatives to supply natural gas to various power plants. Additionally, the company is expanding its services to deliver natural gas to major industrial cities and factories, either through direct connections to the gas networks or via the "Mother-Daughter Concept" for factories further from the main gas network.

Badawi also reviewed the current and future projects of Egyptian petroleum sector companies slated for implementation in Jordan.

He stressed the importance of swiftly executing these projects to enable different sectors to access natural gas, driving both economic and environmental benefits for Jordan.